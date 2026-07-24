Kent Station confrontation leads to assault, DUI arrests

A recent commotion at the Kent Station shopping center resulted in the arrests of one man for an alleged assault and a second man for investigation of DUI.

Officers responded at about 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 to Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, after multiple 911 calls to report “someone chasing someone,” according to a July 24 Kent Police Facebook post.

A 911 caller reported that a man was trying to hide in a kitchen of a restaurant on the north side of the shopping center. As additional reports and descriptions of those involved came into 911, officers flooded the area looking for the moving incident, according to police.

An officer arrived and located a group of adults who were yelling at each other. One man appeared to have some injuries to his face. After de-escalating the confrontation, the officer learned that the man with the injuries, a 33-year-old Burien man, had struck someone’s car on Highway 167.

The Burien man and another driver had pulled over, then decided to leave the highway and move to a safer location in Kent.

The first driver, of Burien, who was alleged to have caused the crash, didn’t stop at the first available safe spot once off the highway, but continued until he found a parking area at Kent Station, according to police.

The driver he struck on the highway, followed him to Kent Station. The first driver exited his car, and for reasons that are still not entirely clear, used his hands to hit the parked occupied vehicle of a third driver, according to police. The first driver later told police he thought the third driver was the one he hit with his vehicle and was trying to get his attention.

The third driver, having no knowledge of the Highway 167 crash that did not involve him, was upset which resulted in an argument, threats and exchange of abusive language, according to police. Eventually the third driver reportedly began chasing the first driver, each on foot, through the shopping center.

The third driver eventually caught up and allegedly assaulted the first driver, in front of witnesses and at least one cellphone that was recording, according to police. The alleged assault resulted in injuries. The third driver walked away after the incident, but was located by an officer a short time later.

The group yelling at the first driver, when an officer initially arrived, was confronting the first driver about the slurs they heard him say when he was in the confrontation with the third driver.

Officers arrested the third driver, a 38-year-old Kent man, for investigation of assault after interviewing all involved parties, witnesses, and security and reviewing the evidence, according to police.

The second driver just watched and stayed out of the confrontation.

An officer noticed that the first driver, of Burien, reportedly had signs of intoxication. Highway 167 is Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) jurisdiction, so the officer called them to request assistance for the accident portion of the incident that occurred on a state highway. The first driver was ultimately arrested by WSP for DUI.