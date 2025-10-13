Procession, service honors Kent-based Puget Sound Fire deputy chief

The flag presentation to Pam Webb, the wife of Puget Sound Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb, during a Celebration of Life service Oct. 4 at Christian Faith Center in Federal Way. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

A procession and Celebration of Life service recently honored Kent-based Puget Sound Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb.

Webb, 55, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Sept. 5 of cancer. He retired from the agency June 30, after nearly four years as deputy chief. It is considered a line-of-duty death due to occupational-related cancer.

Webb received full fire service honors on Oct. 4 at Christian Faith Center in Federal Way. The procession began in Kent.

The service included numerous presentations to the family, from the Governor’s Office, the Washington Fire Chief’s Association and the International Association of Firefighters, according to an Oct. 10 Puget Sound Fire Facebook post. Honor flags, that were flown over various Puget Sound Fire stations and worksites for 26 minutes, one minute for each year of dedicated service to the community, were presented to Webb’s wife, Pam Webb, his three children, his mother and two sisters.

During a video at the service, Pam Webb shared stories about Jimmy, how they met, how their relationship grew, their wedding on the beach in Mexico, and his love for his children and grandchildren.

“Jimmy’s positive spirit, his love for his family and friends, and his dedication to the fire service have left an indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew him,” according to a Puget Sound Fire statement. “While Jimmy will be missed, we all have a piece of him in our hearts, and he will never be forgotten.”