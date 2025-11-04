Shutdown’s effects ripple into Kent Food Bank

As the federal government entered day 34 of its shutdown, families gathered at the Kent Food Bank at the Birch Creek apartment complex. Local volunteers served a variety of food options, including fruit, vegetables, bread, and snacks.

The shutdown began on Oct. 1, 2025. According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), starting Nov. 1, about 1 million residents will lose access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as SNAP.

In response, Gov. Bob Ferguson has ordered the distribution of nearly $2.2 million per week to support food banks, according to the governor’s office.

“We noticed that we had many more people than we had before that even waited two hours before we opened,” said Yaroslav Semshuh, a 10-year volunteer at the Kent Springwood Food Bank. “Maybe in the near future we’ll have food stamps again … we feel that we can help people and we can give them whatever they need for everyday eating and feeding their family and kids … even older people also may have limited income and this is the one way they can survive.”

The food bank location on SE 275th Street receives donations from the main office at 515 W. Harrison St. According to one volunteer who has been a part of the food bank for nearly 10 years, they receive food from donations and the main food pantry: “Some people look forward to coming here,” said the volunteer. “Especially the people who are living in Birch Creek, and they are not able to go down to the main one, or they don’t have a car, or are disabled.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), each dollar spent in SNAP benefits generates about $1.54 in economic activity. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) estimates the November cutoff will result in more than $265 million in lost economic activity statewide.

Chavonne Sanford is a disabled mother of two and depends solely on government benefits.

“Man, don’t even know what I’m going to do,” said Sanford. “When I first heard that we were losing food stamps, my kids were the first thing I thought about, and being a disabled person who can’t work, I rely on EBT to feed my kids … I’m just in disbelief and nervous and scared.”

The Kent Springwood Food Bank on SE 275th Street is only open on Mondays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Throughout the opening hours, families and individuals lined up outside the building to receive their free groceries. Each person exited the food bank with one or more bags of food to pack into their vehicles.

“I think having a food bank in our neighborhood is a good idea because it’s helping a lot of people and we’re really happy that we can do it,” said Semshuh. “We still have some food, but it’s not enough … just from today we came in with a lot of boxes and now they are empty just from being able to help people.”

The main building for the Kent Food Bank is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 515 W. Harrison St. It is also open on the second Wednesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays are only for senior residents 55 years or older, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“It messes with my mental health a lot,” said Sandford on the loss of benefits. “It puts my family in an uncomfortable position, like how am I supposed to make it with the little bit of stuff I do have … I just pray for every family out there that’s going through the same thing as me because there are people out there who may have it worse.”