Plenty of smiles at annual Kent Winterfest celebration | Photos

Kent celebrates its annual Winterfest Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Kent Mayor Dana Ralph joins Santa to light up the tree. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Kent celebrates its annual Winterfest Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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The Kentlake High Jazz Band plays at the annual Winterfest Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Kent celebrates its annual Winterfest Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Kent celebrates its annual Winterfest Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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There were plenty of smiles and fun at the annual Kent Winterfest celebration Saturday, Dec. 6 at Town Square Plaza and Kent Station.

The main features included a parade through the shopping center and the tree lighting at Town Square Plaza hosted by Mayor Dana Ralph and Santa.

The event also included music, food vendors El Ranchito and Swagg-n-Wagon Wings and Things, local vendors and community booths.

Stage performers included Spotlight Dance, Kentlake Voices, Kentlake Jazz Band, Allegro Dance Academy and School of Rock.

Santa was available for photos. Children could drop off wish lists to send to the North Pole.

Attendees could make their own Christmas ornaments at the Kent Library.

Maker’s Market on Meeker ran during the day. The market featured items from downtown businesses Sweet Themes Bakery, Moore Than Rocks, Retro Emporium Kent and Sure Lock Escapes.

Winterfest is presented by Kent Parks, the Kent Lions Club and Kent Downtown Partnership.