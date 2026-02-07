Man, 26, fatally stabbed at Kent West Hill apartment complex

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning, Feb. 7 on the West Hill in Kent at an apartment complex in the 25700 block of 27th Place S., just east of Pacific Highway South.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:34 a.m. in response to a 911 call about an unwanted subject, according to a Feb. 7 Kent Police news release.

An officer arrived within a few minutes and discovered a man in the parking lot bleeding heavily and conscious, but unable to speak, according to police. The officer began lifesaving efforts and called for medical aid. The officer discovered a significant wound to the man’s torso, consistent with a stab wound.

The officer placed a chest seal on the man to stop the bleeding, according to police. Medics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, but he died during surgery.

Officers and detectives interviewed multiple people in the complex, according to police. The initial information gathered indicated it was an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspect, call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. If you know the identity or location of the suspect, call 911.