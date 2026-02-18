33rd Legislative District Town Hall set for Feb. 22 at Highline College

State Sen. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines will be at a Town Hall Feb. 22 at Highline College along with State Reps. Mia o D-SeaTac and Edwin Obras, D-SeaTac. COURTESY PHOTO, Senate Democrats

State lawmakers representing Washington’s 33rd Legislative District will host a community Town Hall from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 at Highline College in Des Moines.

The event provides residents an opportunity to hear updates from Olympia and ask questions about issues affecting South King County.

The Town Hall is in the Mt. Townsend Room, Building 8 (Student Union) 2400 S. 240th St.

State Sen. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines and State Reps. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac and Edwin Obras, D-SeaTac will provide legislative updates and engage directly with constituents during the event, according to a Feb. 18 Highline College media release.

Residents of Kent, Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines, Normandy Park and surrounding Highline-area communities are anticipated to be there. Lawmakers will take questions and engage in discussions about important issues affecting the region.

Orwall has represented the 33rd District since 2009 and has led efforts on rape kit reform, suicide prevention, anti-trafficking laws, consumer protections, language access in schools and air quality. She was appointed to the Senate in 2024 after serving 15 years in the House of Representatives. With more than 20 years of experience in the public mental health system, workforce development and affordable housing, she has worked across all levels of government to strengthen community services.

Gregerson, a Highline College alumna, was first appointed to the Legislature in 2013 and previously served as mayor of SeaTac from 2008 to 2015. She helped lead the nation’s first $15 minimum wage initiative, passed in Seattle in 2014 and later adopted by jurisdictions across the country.

Obras was appointed in December 2024 and serves on the Health Care & Wellness, Labor & Workplace Standards and Community Safety committees. An immigrant from the Philippines and first-generation college graduate, Obras has spent more than 25 years working in human services, including roles focused on homelessness, anti-hunger programs, youth development and services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

A Town Hall is a public meeting where elected officials meet directly with community members to share updates, discuss current issues, and answer questions. These events are designed to encourage open dialogue, give residents a chance to voice concerns, and help leaders hear feedback from the people they represent.

This event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating.