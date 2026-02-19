Kent Police arrest man wanted for domestic violence

Kent Police arrested a man for investigation of domestic violence wanted by the King County Sheriff’s Office since December.

At about 5 p.m. Feb. 13, officers were conducting routine patrols on the East Hill near the 25600 block of 116th Avenue SE when the city’s Flock Safety cameras notified them of the be on the lookout (BOLO) domestic violence suspect vehicle nearby, according to a Feb. 19 Kent Police Facebook post.

Officers headed towards the last known location of the suspect’s vehicle, and one officer located it quickly, according to police. Several officers conducted a vehicle stop in the 24300 block of 116th Avenue SE.

The man complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident, according to police. His vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Silverado, was impounded per King County’s request to serve a search warrant for evidence of the crime.

On Dec. 20, 2025 in King County, the man allegedly assaulted a female, hit her with his open hands and fists and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, according to police. He reportedly had prior incidents of significant violence and was known to be armed with a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out a BOLO and said he was known to be in the Kent and Auburn area. He had been eluding capture for charges of second-degree assault domestic violence and felony harassment, according to police.