Undetonated bomb brought to Kent City Hall

Kent City Hall was closed down due to an undetonated explosive device being brought to city hall.

According to the Kent Police Department, in the afternoon of Feb. 23, the city closed Kent City Hall at 220 Fourth Avenue South due to a suspected military-grade undetonated explosive being brought to the campus. A bomb squad was sent to the scene.

According to the Kent Police Department, that same day, the device was safely removed. Despite the city hall being closed, the Kent Police Department lobby remained open. All facilities reopened on Feb. 24.

