Man gets assaulted in Kent over dog poop

A man was dragged and assaulted in Kent after a dispute over not picking up after a dog.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at 12:29 p.m. March 1, in the 1000 block of Central Avenue North, officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that an alleged victim — a 35-year-old Kent man— was being dragged and choked by a local resident. Witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a man into another apartment.

The alleged victim told officers that the incident began when he saw the suspect, a 50-year-old Kent man, let his dog defecate in a public area, and then asked the suspect to pick up after the dog. According to the alleged victim, the suspect refused and told the person to pick it up himself.

The alleged victim then noted which apartment the suspect went into so he could inform the office of the violation. According to KPD, this angered the suspect, and the suspect then grabbed the alleged victim, dragged him into the suspect’s apartment and started punching him.

A second suspect, a 48-year-old Kent woman, yanked the alleged victim’s phone from his hand, slammed it to the ground and then kicked him in the face. After kicking his face, she put her foot over the alleged victim’s mouth to prevent him from yelling.

According to KPD, a witness told officers that the female suspect also hit the alleged victim’s phone with a wrench and then poured water on it when it caught fire. Other witnesses reported hearing the alleged victim yelling for help when the incident began.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he could hear muffled yelling coming from inside the apartment, and as he approached the open front door, he saw the suspect pinning the alleged victim to the ground. The officer then ordered the suspect to release the victim, took him into custody without incident, where he later gave a version of the incident that conflicted with witness statements.

“He denied dragging the victim into his apartment and denied assaulting him,” KPD stated. “The victim, a 35-year-old Kent man, had several injuries including damage to his eye and marks around his neck.”

According to KPD, police found items belonging to the alleged victim in the suspect’s apartment. Officers also found two dogs locked in one of the suspect’s bathrooms, and King County Animal Control was called to take them for safekeeping because the residents were booked into jail.

According to KPD, both suspects were booked into the King County Jail for second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault, along with malicious mischief charges for destruction of the phone.