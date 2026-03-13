Auburn fatal shooting March 13 possibly related to domestic violence

In what may be related to a domestic violence situation, a woman was fatally shot the afternoon of March 13, according to Auburn police.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) reports that around noon March 13 in the 30300 block of 125th Court Southeast, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area. Upon arriving at the residence, officers located a woman with at least one gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD reported that it took a male suspect into custody. APD stated that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

“Detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation,” APD stated. “Early information indicates the incident may be related to a domestic violence situation.”