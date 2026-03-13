Rise Baking Company to close Kent facility; lay off 120

Rise Baking Company plans to close its Kent manufacturing facility and lay off all 120 employees.

The Washington State Employment Security Department received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice March 12 about the closure. The beginning date of separation is Aug. 7.

Rise Baking Company is at 21331 88th Pl. S., Building F, just south of South 212th Street and west of Highway 167. The facility is one of about 20 locations Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Rise Baking Company has across the nation. It is the company’s only facility in the Pacific Northwest.

The company is expanding its manufacturing facility in Pleasant View, Utah as part of a broader strategy to optimize its manufacturing network and support growth across multiple product categories, including increased pie production capacity, according to a March 12 posting on the company’s website.

“As part of this strategy, Rise Baking Company will consolidate its manufacturing footprint in the coming months, including the closure of its Kent facility,” according to the post. “The decision to close the Kent facility was made after careful consideration. The company recognizes the impact this has on employees and their families and is committed to supporting those affected through a severance and retention package aligned with years of service, as well as opportunities to pursue other roles within the organization.”

Rise Baking specializes in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, and produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and food service clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, quick-service restaurants and mass merchandisers, according to the company.

The Kent location formerly was a Plush Pippin pie factory with a small retail store.