Firefighters extinguish two Kent house fires on East Hill

Firefighters put out a fire at a single-story house March 13 in the 11800 block of SE 274th St. in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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It took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish a house fire in the 26400 block of 137th Avenue SE. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Smoke rises from the house fire March in the 26400 block of 137th Avenue SE. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Smoke goes up as firefighters extinguish a blaze in the 26400 block of 137th Avenue SE. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Puget Sound Firefighters battle a two-story house fire March 13 in the 26400 block of 137th Avenue SE, next to Lake Meridian, in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Puget Sound Fire

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Puget Sound Fire firefighters battled two East Hill house fires on Friday, March 13 in Kent.

At 11:18 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 11800 block of SE 274th Street, according to a Puget Sound Fire Facebook post. Firefighters found fire coming from a single-story house. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes.

King County Medic One paramedics helped firefighters treat one person for serious injuries. Paramedics transported the patient to a Seattle area hospital, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Valley Regional Fire Authority and Skyway Fire also responded to the incident.

At 2:42 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 26400 block of 137th Avenue SE, next to Lake Meridian. The 911 dispatch center received numerous calls from neighbors reporting the house fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a two-story house with flames on the first and second floors, according to Puget Sound Fire. It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

King County Medic One and Skyway Fire also responded to the fire.