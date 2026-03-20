Kent couple receives award for open government pursuit

Allison and Joe Riley, far right, receive their Key Award March 13 along with, from left to right, parent activist Julie Gunter; UW Daily editor Morgan Bortnick; and UW Daily publisher John Tomasic, COURTESY PHOTO, Washington Coalition for Open Government

Kent residents Joe and Allison Riley were recently honored with a Key Award from the Washington Coalition for Open Government for their successful lawsuit against the Kent School District for violating the state’s Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA).

“They contended the board has a habit of not properly announcing and following the topic of discussion,” according to the coalition when it announced the award. “The King County Superior Court ruled for the Rileys on two complaints, but the couple noted that the school district superintendent had earlier paid a fine for violating Public Disclosure Commission regulations.”

The Rileys were part of an annual event March 13 at the Embassy Suites in Bellevue where the coalition recognized open-government advocates, journalists and legislators.

“We were both surprised, we didn’t even know this award existed until we found out that it had been awarded to us,” Joe Riley said in a March 16 email. “It was definitely an honor, because it was a lot of effort to hold the district accountable. After a judge ruled that KSD (Kent School District) violated the law, we were told that they still didn’t believe they acted wrongfully. And unfortunately since then, there have been multiple claims of further violations of the OPMA by Director (Donald) Cook.”

A judge ruled in July 2025 that the Kent School Board twice violated the state’s OPMA during an executive session in June 2023 and again in May 2024.

“Receiving this award helped reinforce to us that our work to bring about change is worth doing, even if board and district leaders refuse to change,” Joe Riley said.

Joe and Allison Riley spend a lot of time keeping a close watch on the district and board.

“In short, we believe in our public schools, and we want responsible leaders who positively impact the district and our kids,” Joe Riley said. “That starts with accountability, and, since we don’t see leaders holding themselves accountable, we’ve stepped up to help ensure that happens.”

The couple enjoyed the experience at the Sunshine Breakfast and Awards event, which was attended by about 150 people.

“We sat with other Key Award winners, including a group of students from UW (University of Washington) who run The Daily (newspaper),” Joe Riley said. “We enjoyed hearing from so many like-minded people who believe in open governments and transparency. It also drove home the point that our community is better because of public involvement and oversight; that an accounting of our government is needed.”

Riley hopes things will improve with the school district and board.

“The role of local government is particularly important as it is so entrenched in our daily lives,” Joe Riley said. “The board and district leaders should be leading by example. Starting with obeying and respecting the law, as well as adhering to policy and procedure.”