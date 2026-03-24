Around the Sound Sports Podcast Episode 1

The pod is back!

In this current iteration of Around the Sound Sports, we are adding a visual aspect. The podcast will be released every week, with a summary of sporting events that I attended with sights and sounds from coaches and players in the podcast. Subscribe on YouTube and follow us on Instagram @Aroundthesoundsportspod to find clips and short form stories from the longer form podcast.

For this week, we start on March 16 and go up to March 20.

This week’s episode starts in Kent where Kentlake hosted Decatur in a top tier matchup on the baseball diamond. Decatur managed to win the game 3-1. Hear Kentlake head coach Mike Suguro talk about his starting pitcher Christopher Moore and Decatur head coach Chris Fox on his pitcher Tyler Buol.

On March 17, I headed to Auburn Mountainview to watch a heated fist leg match between Kent-Meridian and the Lions. These two teams have history as the Royals defeated Auburn Mountainview in the district tournament last season. Auburn Mountainview got revenge with a 3-1 win this time around — hear from the Lions’ first-year head coach Donovan Gleason as well as two-goal scorer Benji Tosanco.

On March 19, we went back to the diamond to watch another high level pitching duel between Akoni Nazarino of Kentridge and Tate Tuininga of Liberty. The Patriots ended up winning on a walk-off wild pitch, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh. Liberty head coach Zach Beatty talked about his speedster Brady Carroll, who was the winning run.

The final game of the week was another baseball game, this time between Auburn Riverside and Enumclaw. Kaeden Morgan threw a complete game for the Ravens en route to a 6-1 win over the Hornets. Hear both Morgan and head coach Brad Comstock on the win and the masterful pitching performance from the senior left hander.

Stay tuned for another week of action as the next episode will feature a bit of fastpitch, a little soccer and baseball sprinkled in.

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