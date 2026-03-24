Indivisible Kent to hold first anti-Trump protest March 28

A drawing by Indivisible Kent members to prepare for the Saturday, March 28 No Kings protest in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Indivisible Kent

The third nationwide “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 28 will include the streets of Kent for the first time.

Indivisible Kent recently organized and will lead a nonviolent protest from noon to 2 p.m. at West James Street and Fourth Avenue North, near the Kent Station shopping center.

“Kent was the only city which did not have an Indivisible group in South King County, and with the increasing ICE presence here, we needed to take a stand for our neighbors,” said Barbara Clements, Indivisible Kent communications coordinator, in a March 23 email. “I was originally part of (Indivisible) Covington, and we have core members from Southend Indivisible and (Indivisible) Auburn as well.”

The group picked a heavily traveled location for the participants to display their signs against the Trump administration, just north of Kent Station in the Valley.

“The protest location was chosen as a key spot with plenty of traffic that will come by, during that time,” Clements said.

So how many people does Clements expect for the first Indivisible Kent protest?

“Since this is the first time, we are uncertain,” she said. “It might be 20, or it might be 200. Whatever the numbers, it will be a successful event.”

Indivisible is a nationwide movement of millions of people working to stop the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and to demand a real democracy, according to its national website.

The group, along with many other organizations, is part of the “No Kings” protests. Previous protests were held last year on Oct. 18 and June 14, and drew millions of people across all 50 states, according to nokings.org.

“As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country,” according to nokings.org. “If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.”

Indivisible Kent posted on its Facebook page the reasons behind its formation.

“In 2025, millions of Americans came together in nonviolent protest to oppose the growing authoritarian actions of the Trump administration and affirm that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings,” according to the statement. “Since then, people have continued to rise up nonviolently against the Trump administration’s ongoing brutality and abuses of power.”

The March 28 protests could potentially be the single largest day of domestic political protest in history, according to time.com.

“As missiles continue flying across the Middle East, gas prices keep rising, and airport security lines continue stretching ever longer, there is no reason to think Saturday’s third nationwide No Kings protest will be anything smaller than the one in October that drew millions,” according to time.com.

Covington event

Indivisible Covington, which has been part of all the anti-Trump protests, will gather from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at SE 272nd Street and 168th Place SE, just north of Fred Meyer.

Other neighboring cities to Kent that will have protests include Auburn, Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines and Federal Way.