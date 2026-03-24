Man found dead in Kent floating face down in Lake Fenwick

A man was found dead floating face down in Lake Fenwick in Kent.

Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire were dispatched at about 12:33 p.m. Monday, March 23 to Lake Fenwick after a witness called 911 to report the floating body, according to a March 23 Kent Police news release. The lake is part of Lake Fenwick Park at 25828 Lake Fenwick Road, south of Kent Des Moines Road.

Firefighters found the man, pulled him from the water and determined he was deceased, according to police. Some clothing that is possibly related was found nearby on the shore.

The man appears to be between 25 and 35 years old, according to police. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the man.

Anyone with information about this incident can leave a tip at 253-856-5808, email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or call the nonemergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121.