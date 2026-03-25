Kent onsite cat adoptions available again after storm damage

Exterior of newly refurbished trailer that will serve as a temporary cat adoption center at the Regional Animal Services of King County shelter in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Regional Animal Services of King County

Regional Animal Services of King County will once again welcome onsite cat adoptions at its Pet Adoption Center in Kent.

A newly refurbished trailer will serve as a temporary home after the old cat adoptions building was damaged beyond repair in the December 2025 winter storms, according to a March 24 Regional Animal Services news release.

During the storms, the cat building was hit by a falling tree, rendering it unusable. No animals or people were hurt, but since then Regional Animal Services has been unable to accept new cats for sheltering. It was also forced to rely on members of the community to foster shelter cats in their own homes, and onsite cat adoptions were halted.

“Losing the cat building in the winter storms really put a damper on our ability to serve people and pets,” said Regional Animal Services manager Tim Anderson. “We’re grateful for all the volunteers and others in the community who stepped up to help us and our cats when we needed it.”

Regional Animal Services has signed an agreement to use a trailer that is owned by an external agency, but housed on the Kent property, for 24 months. The trailer was significantly refurbished by county facility crews, who installed an access ramp and repaired the building’s floor and ceiling.

Capacity in the refurbished structure is reduced compared with the original building, but this temporary solution will allow time for completion of a new permanent Regional Animal Services facility that will open in 2027.

The county purchased a building and property in the north end of the Kent at 5920 S. 194th St., to be the new shelter and headquarters for Regional Animal Services. The current site is at 21605 64th Ave. S., about 2 miles south of the new location.

Pet adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. More information about RASKC is available online at kingcounty.gov/pets.