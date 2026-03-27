Darlene Raftis | Obit

Published March 27, 2026

Darlene Raftis

Mary Darlene Risse Raftis lovingly known as “Dar,” peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2026, at age 91, surrounded by her six children.

Dar was born on September 12, 1934, in Hoquiam, Washington, and grew up in Olympia and Tacoma. She attended Seattle University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and was recognized in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

In 1959, she married the love of her life, Don Raftis. They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage, primarily in Kent, Washington. Dar and Don owned and operated the Golden Steer restaurant for 37 years. There she was known not only for her dedication, but for the warmth and care she showed to employees and friends.

Faith and family were the heart of Dar’s life. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, a generous sister, and a loyal friend. She opened her home to foster children and later mentored young mothers whose children had the same rare kidney condition as her sons. Dar also served as a board member of St. Stephen Housing Association, helping families experiencing homelessness find stable housing.

Dar was a wonderful cook, loved celebrating holidays, gardening, watching birds, cheering for the Seattle Mariners, and clam digging at Ocean Shores. Proud of her Italian heritage, she made her famous mostaccioli every Christmas Eve. Their most treasured tradition was an annual Thanksgiving trip to the mountains, bringing the whole family together to create lasting memories.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don Raftis; her parents, George and Teresa Risse; and her brother, George.

Dar is survived by her children: Mark Raftis, Maryann Thorp (Jim), David Raftis (Louisa), Paul Raftis (Lisa), Gina Myrick (Charlie), and Colleen Raftis; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her siblings Patricia, Tess, Judy, and John.

Dar will be remembered for her generous heart, deep faith, and the love she gave so freely. Her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2026, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Renton, Washington, with a reception to follow in the church hall.