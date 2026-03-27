Kent Police treating suspicious death of woman as a homicide

Kent Police are treating the suspicious death of a 50-year-old Kent woman as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday, March 26 to a East Hill residence in response to a 911 call of CPR in progress, according to a March 27 Kent Police news release.

An unconscious woman was located, and CPR was started by the officers and later continued by Puget Sound Fire personnel, according to police. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives responded to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Due to these circumstances, detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide. No further details, including an address of the incident, were provided by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Anyone with information that is time sensitive, call the nonemergency dispatch line 253-852-2121 or 911.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the woman.