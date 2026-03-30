Protesters show up in first Kent ‘No Kings’ rally against Trump | Photos

Many people displayed signs against the U.S. war in Iran and the dictator tatics by President Donald Trump. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Protesters filled the sidewalks at the corners of West James Street and Fourth Avenue North and lined up along James Street by Kent Station. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Protesters were out displaying their signs for a couple of hours in Kent. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Protesters lined up along West James Street in Kent Saturday, March 28 as part of the “No Kings” movement across the nation against the Trump administration. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Kent residents were excited that they could attend an organized “No Kings” rally against President Donald Trump for the first time along city streets.

An estimated 400 people lined the sidewalks along West James Street near Fourth Avenue North and the Kent Station shopping center on Saturday, March 28 to display signs against many of the actions by the Trump administration over the last 14 months. Indivisible Kent started a local group earlier this year after previous major protests in June 2025 and October 2025.

“I was excited that we had an event here in Kent because we had to go to Auburn last time,” said Carol Smith as drivers honked horns at the people holding signs. “I’m excited at the good turnout. A few people (honking horns) don’t agree with us but it’s a free country.”

The people of Kent joined an estimated 8 million people across the nation and world at more than 3,300 events, according to cbsnews.com. The “No Kings” rallies drew more than 5 million people in June and 7 million in October, according to U.S. organizers.

“I think Trump is overstepping in every direction in the power that the presidency should have,” Smith said. “I am distressed that the Republicans in the House and Senate have not stepped up to their job to hold him accountable. It’s not right.”

People displayed signs such as:

“No Kings No War No Ice; No Crowns For Clowns; Nothing But Lies; Don’t Trend On Voting Rights; Fear Dictators Not Diversity; America First? No New Wars; and Impeach.”

Smith hopes the turnout of so many people across the nation makes a difference.

“We the people are the ones who are supposed to have the power,” Smith said. “It registers our discontent with the way things are. I think it will make a difference. Historically it certainly has when people mass together and protest what’s going on it makes a difference.”

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee criticized the rallies.

“These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left’s most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone and House Democrats get their marching orders,” committee spokesperson Mike Marinella said in a statement, according to reuters.com.

Other Trump supporters accuse the protesters of getting paid and that leads to large turnouts.

“It’s another lie and another spin on what they want people to believe,” Smith said as she waved a small American flag. “They want so many people to believe things that are totally untrue. You can’t keep up with all the lies.”

Greg, another Kent resident who declined to give his last name, attended rallies last year in Covington and Renton.

“I was not paid to be here today (March 28),” he said in response to the often-quoted Republican accusation. “I think that it’s missing the fact that Americans have the right to complain when things are not going as they want them to go. It’s what America stands for. It’s not about hating America. I love America and I love what we stand for and I just want to be out here showing what we tend to do peacefully.”

There were many reasons for protesting, Greg said.

“We’re out here because we’re just tired of the stuff going down in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “It’s just not cool that we’re going to wars that we don’t approve and we’re cutting off funding to needed programs and we’re not taking care of the people.”

Barbara Clements helped organize a Indivisible Kent group, part of a nationwide movement.

“Kent was the only city which did not have an Indivisible group in South King County, and with the increasing ICE presence here, we needed to take a stand for our neighbors,” Clements said prior to the rally. “I was originally part of (Indivisible) Covington, and we have core members from Southend Indivisible and (Indivisible) Auburn as well.”

Clements said beforehand she didn’t know if 20 or 200 people might show up, so the 400 number pleased her.

“Totally thrilled with the numbers,” she said. “People started showing up 45 minutes before the protest start time at noon. Very successful protest, with all ages represented.”

Clements said Kent Police kept an eye on things and she didn’t hear of any incidents. She said protesters were asked to stay out of Kent Station, which had its Easter celebration going at the same time, and they kept away.

Kent was one of many suburban cities that had protesters in addition to large turnouts at major cities, including Seattle. Neighboring cities to Kent with rallies included Covington, Renton, Tukwila, Auburn, Des Moines and Federal Way.

Covington had about 830 people, according to a Facebook post by Indivisible Covington. About 1,300 came to the October rally in Covington, but that was before Kent had a group.