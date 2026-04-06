Around the Sound Sports Pod Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube with reactions and highlights from athletic events around South King County.

On this week’s episode, we feature three fastpitch games, a baseball game and soccer match. Click the link to watch the full length podcast. Follow us @aroundthesoundsportspod in Instagram for clips from the podcast.

March 30: Decatur baseball defeats Thomas Jefferson 10-1. Decatur now sits at 7-0, but faces their biggest challenge on April 10 against undefeated Peninsula. Thomas Jefferson takes on Kentlake in an attempt to bounce back after being swept by Decatur.

March 31: Decatur soccer downs Todd Beamer 3-1. After a Todd Beamer game tied the game at 1, a crucial second yellow card awarded to Ilyaz Veysalov changed the course of the game.

April 3: Auburn soccer looks to shake off 2025 woes as they win over Kentwood for second straight time. Auburn needed just one goal to slide past Kentwood and snatched three points. Kentwood’s goalkeeper turned heads, but couldn’t keep the Trojans out of the back of the net.