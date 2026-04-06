Water shut off at West Fenwick Park in Kent due to leak

The city of Kent has shut off all water at West Fenwick Park, 3808 S. Reith Road, due to a water leak.

Restrooms are closed and no water is available at the park, including drinking fountains, according to a Monday morning, April 6 Facebook post by Kent Parks.

“Park operations crews are now working to identify the source of the leak and address the issue, however, it is expected to be a multiday water shutoff,” according to the post.

Sani-cans are at the park for temporary restroom use until the issue is resolved.

The park is expected to be pretty busy Monday due to the warm, sunny weather and spring break week for the Kent School District.