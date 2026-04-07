Covington City Council member to run for state Senate

Republican Kristina Soltys, a Covington City Council member, will run for the state Senate in the 47th Legislative District.

Soltys will challenge Democratic incumbent Claudia Kauffman, of Kent, and Auburn Republican Carmen Goers in the Aug. 4 primary election. So far, they are the only three candidates who have announced campaigns. The two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election.

The 47th District includes Covington and parts of Auburn and Kent.

A mother of three and an Ukrainian-born immigrant who has called South King County home for more than 20 years, Soltys said she is running to bring practical, community-first leadership to Olympia at a time when too many families are struggling to keep up with rising costs, public safety concerns, and a government that feels increasingly out of touch.

“Families across South King County are working hard, doing their best, and still feeling like they are falling behind,” said Soltys in an April 7 media release. “Rising costs, growing safety concerns, and a sense that the government isn’t listening have pushed too many families to the brink. I believe I’ve been prepared for a time such as this, and I’m ready to fight for the people of this district.”

Soltys said her campaign will focus on the issues that most directly affect working families in the 47th District: affordability, public safety, transportation, economic opportunity, and accountable government. Her message centers on practical solutions that help families keep more of what they earn, support local businesses, strengthen neighborhoods, and restore confidence in government.

Soltys was first elected to the Covington City Council in 2019, defeating Marlla Mhoon, a 14-year incumbent, with 62% of the vote. She was reelected in 2023 when she ran unopposed.

During her tenure, Soltys said she has worked on issues including public safety, transportation, economic vitality, and resident engagement. She has also served on key regional forums — including the South King Housing and Homelessness Partnership, the Sound Cities Association Public Issues Committee and Water Resource Inventory Area 9 — collaborating on housing, public policy and environmental stewardship.

“The 47th District is made up of hardworking families who want safe communities, strong schools, better roads, and a fair shot at building a good life,” Soltys said. “That is who I have worked for on the City Council, and that is who I will fight for in the state Senate.”

Kauffman defeated Kent Republican Bill Boyce in 2022 with 52.7% of the vote.