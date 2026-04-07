King County radio emergency system gets new executive director

An emergency radio system used for 911 dispatching and operational communications by fire departments, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services and other public service agencies in King County, has a new executive director.

Jeremy Hurd will start his new job on April 20, according to an April 7 media release from the Kent-based Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network. Hurd will replace Mike Webb, who has had the position since 2021, which coincided with the startup phase of the Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network Operator and the Go-Live of the new system in 2023.

More than 100 agencies throughout all 39 cities and unincorporated areas in the county use radios on the system.

Hurd is an accomplished communications systems and technology leader with more than 20 years of experience directing mission-critical radio, network, and emergency response communications systems. Most recently, he served as senior communications and remote sensing manager at Marine Spill Response Corporation in Tacoma, where he led organization-wide programs supporting national level emergency response to oil spills and natural disasters.

In his new role, Hurd will oversee all aspects of the operation of the radio network, including technical, operational and administrative matters.

The Board of Directors of the Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network Operator chose Hurd for the job.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to our organization,” said Vonnie Mayer, chair of the board. “His commitment to supporting public safety communications and his proven operational leadership skills make him an exceptional fit for this role.”

Hurd looks forward to the job.

“I’m honored to join the PSERN Operator and excited to build on its strong reputation as a leader in public safety communications, supporting our partners and the communities they serve,” Hurd said.

Then-King County Executive Dow Constantine, alongside mayors from cities within the county and representatives from fire and police departments, launched the new Puget Sound Emergency Radio Network in February 2024.

The budget for developing the radio network was $293 million, paid for by a levy approved by nearly two-thirds of King County voters in April 2015. The levy was assessed to property owners at a rate of $0.07/$1,000 of assessed value for nine years (2016-2024). Development included 40 new radio sites, digital infrastructure, replacement of over 18,000 radios, staffing and associated administrative expenses, including start-up costs for the new operator.