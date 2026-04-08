Democrat Stearns to seek reelection to state House position

State Rep. Chris Stearns, D-Auburn, will run this year for a third two-year term in the 47th Legislative District, position No. 2.

“I’m running for reelection because our communities deserve a representative who listens, works hard and delivers,” Stearns said in an April 5 press release. “From improving public safety to expanding clean energy and ensuring our district receives the resources it deserves, I’m committed to building a future rooted in respect, opportunity and real results for South King County.”

The 47th District includes Covington and parts of Kent and Auburn.

Stearns said he has served in the House with a clear focus: delivering results on public safety, infrastructure, clean energy, and equity. This year, he was elected speaker pro tempore of the state House of Representatives — one of the highest-ranking Indigenous lawmakers in state history and in the nation, according to the press release. Stearns also continued his work as chair of the Members of Color Caucus, championing budget proposals to support education, working families and underrepresented communities.

Stearns said his results on behalf of South King County communities include securing major funding to improve local roads and transportation corridors, expand parks and community spaces, strengthen public safety, and support cultural and economic development in Kent, Auburn and Covington.

Stearns said he also has championed housing affordability through rent-stability and homeownership-access measures, advanced criminal-justice reforms that correct unfair sentencing practices, and protected consumer privacy through stronger data-security standards. With his most-recent policy wins on clean-energy project developments and preventing the harassment of athletes, coaches, and officials over sports wagers, Stearns said he has built a consistent track record of practical, community-focused leadership that delivers real benefits for local families.

A Navajo and the first Native American elected to serve on the Auburn City Council, Stearns said he has the endorsements of Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and Covington Mayor Sean Smith.

Stearns has also secured early endorsements from Congressman Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; State Sen. Claudia Kauffman, D-Kent and State Rep. Debra Entenman, D-Kent, who also represent the 47th District.

So far, Covington Republican Ted Cooke is the only candidate running against Stearns. Stearns defeated Cooke in the 2024 election with 55.6% of the vote. Stearns defeated Democrat Shukri Olow with nearly 64% of the vote in 2022. Cooke lost in the 2022 August primary to Stearns and Olow.