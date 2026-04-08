Section of Meeker Street in Kent to close for railroad track repairs
Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Crews will close West Meeker Street in downtown Kent between First Avenue South and Railroad Avenue South from 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 for railroad track repairs.
The full road closure is needed for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to do necessary repairs at the railroad tracks, according to city of Kent Public Works traffic advisory.
A detour will be in place.