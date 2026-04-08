Three men killed in Kent in shooting, stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Three men were killed Tuesday night, April 7 in Kent in a double shooting and a separate stabbing incident.

Officers responded at about 10:22 p.m. to a residence in the 21000 block of 120th Place SE on the East Hill after several reports of gunshots being heard in the area, according to an April 8 Kent Police news release.

While responding, callers updated there were initially sounds of an argument and cars were leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to police. Officers arrived in the area and heard someone yelling from behind a residence, where there they found two men who had been shot.

Officers began lifesaving efforts and were relieved by Puget Sound Fire personnel but a 26-year-old Federal Way man and a 25-year-old Seattle man died at the scene, according to police.

Detectives are still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. While the suspect(s) is currently at large they are believed to have known both men, according to police.

Fatal stabbing

At about 11:54 p.m. Kent Police responded to the 1700 block of West Meeker Street after a caller reported they had found a man lying on the sidewalk who they believed had been stabbed, according to an April 8 Kent Police news release

The man was found bleeding profusely. Officers arrived and provided medical aid until relieved by Puget Sound Fire personnel but the man died at the scene. Detectives are still processing the scene and canvassing the area for additional information.

Police did not release an age or hometown for the man.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of the three men killed.

Anyone with information about either of this incidents is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email a tip to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Any information that is time sensitive, call the nonemergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121.