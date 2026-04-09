Federal Way public safety sales tax approved with unanimous vote

Federal Way City Council members Les Sessoms and Linda Kochmar at the April 7 council meeting. Photo by Keelin Everly-Lang / the Mirror

Federal Way’s sales tax will increase by 0.1% starting on July 1 after a unanimous vote by the City Council.

This tax is equivalent to 10 cents for every $100. The money can be used specifically for the Federal Way Police Department or for other initiatives that relate to public safety and criminal justice services overall, like diversion programs.

Other cities, including Kent, already have approved the additional sales tax which doesn’t require voter approval by residents because of the bill passed by the Legislature.

At their April 7 meeting, Federal Way City Council members explained why they voted for the sales tax to provide needed income to the city budget.

“I’ve taken to heart a lot of public comment that I’ve received … I’ve really thought long and hard about each of those,” Councilmember Melissa Hamilton said.

One concern she heard has been around cost burdens to the community, especially involving food access.

“Groceries are sales tax exempt, so this is not going to affect food insecurity,” Hamilton said. However, prepared foods and additional food categories added this year do qualify for the retail sales tax.

Hamilton also looked into alternative funding sources suggested by public commenter Nathan Orth, such as increasing the number of red light cameras in the city.

“I’m not opposed to traffic enforcement cameras … but I also know from working in public safety that a $135 ticket can really hurt a struggling family, and there’s no evidence that people of lower incomes commit less traffic infractions,” Hamilton said.

She also mentioned fines from vehicle tabs as a funding source that she doesn’t support increasing enforcement on because expired tabs are more common with those who are lower income, and the fine for those could be a burden.

In regards to potentially delaying the vote, Hamilton noted that “the first year we delay it is a $3 million cost,” which would just increase the longer it is delayed, so she doesn’t support that.

Other council members discussed the details of police vehicle allocation, hiring status, uses for the sales tax and more.

Council president Susan Honda was the lone no vote at the first reading of the sales tax. Honda expressed again at the April 7 meeting that she’s always supported police officers, but that she is concerned about adding any type of financial burden for families. After the past several weeks of council discussion and her own research and reflection, she ultimately voted yes.

Other council members also expressed feeling conflicted over the vote and the challenge of balancing competing priorities around safety and affordability, but all voted in favor of the tax.