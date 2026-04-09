Police arrest Kent man in East Hill fatal double shooting

Kent Police arrested a 34-year-old Kent man for allegedly shooting and killing two men at an East Hill residence.

Detectives on Wednesday afternoon, April 8 were able to identify the man they believe shot a 26-year-old Federal Way man and 25-year-old Seattle man on April 7 at a residence in the 21000 block of 120th Place SE, according to an April 8 Kent Police news release.

Detectives started surveillance on the man and with the assistance of Tukwila and Auburn police special investigations units, they located the man in Kent, according to police. Valley SWAT and negotiators were called to coordinate the man’s surrender. Officers took the man into custody without incident and booked him into the King County jail.

Detectives worked tirelessly canvassing the neighborhood, interviewing witnesses and writing warrants to identify and apprehend the man, according to police.

Officers responded at about 10:22 p.m. April 7 to the residence after several reports of gunshots being heard in the area, according to police.

While responding, callers updated there were initially sounds of an argument and cars were leaving the area at a high rate of speed, according to police. Officers arrived in the area and heard someone yelling from behind a residence where there they found two men who had been shot.

The Kent man knew the two men who were shot, according to police. No details were released about a possible motive or how the men knew each other.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the two men.