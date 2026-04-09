Renton police report shootings at Gene Coulon Park

According to the Renton Police Department, officers are investigating two shots-fired reports at Gene Coulon Park on the evenings of April 6 and April 7.

According to the department, both of the shots-fired reports involved large groups of people in the north end of the park, where multiple shots were fired. No injuries have been identified, but several vehicles were struck by bullets. Additionally, over the two days of shooting incidents, officers recovered dozens of bullet casings.

The department reported that it is increasing patrols in the area, and its Violent Crimes Unit and Directed Enforcement Team will be investigating the incidents.

The department requests that anyone with information regarding these incidents call 911.