Kent Police arrest man for fatal stabbing; victim identified

Kent Police arrested a 40-year-old Kent man for allegedly stabbing to death a 31-year-old man found lying on a sidewalk along West Meeker Street.

Joseph Christopher Moore died from a stab wound of shoulder, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Officers responded at about 11:54 p.m. April 7 to the 1700 block of West Meeker Street after a caller reported they had found a man lying on the sidewalk who they believed had been stabbed, according to an April 8 Kent Police news release.

The man was found bleeding profusely. Officers arrived and provided medical aid until relieved by Puget Sound Fire personnel but the man died at the scene.

On April 9, detectives determined where the alleged suspect had fled to and eventually witnessed him standing outside of a residence, according to police.

Once the man was seen, Valley SWAT was requested to apprehend the man who appeared as if he was preparing to leave, according to police. SWAT personnel came into the area and challenged the man, who immediately surrendered to police.

“Without the cooperation of local businesses and bystanders, this quick arrest would not have been possible,” according to a Kent Police statement.