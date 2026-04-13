Federal Way High School student arrested over ‘possible threat’

An arrest was made April 12 in relation to a suspected threat at Federal Way High School, according to a late Sunday, April 12 email from principal Matt Oberst.

In the email, the Federal Way Police Department announced that an individual was arrested due to a “possible threat that was reported directly to police.”

Federal Way Public Schools announced that it is conducting an investigation into the incident. Even with the suspected individual in police custody, authorities say that there will be an increased police and security presence at the school on Monday, April 13.

“We are reaching out this evening because there is misinformation circulating in the community and online, and we wanted to provide you with accurate information,” Oberst said.

On April 11, Federal Way police reached out to the school district regarding the incident, with the police department reporting that it was investigating the threat and will inform the district about any further developments.

According to Federal Way Police Department Deputy Chief Casey Jones, the department arrested an 18-year-old man in this matter, and because he has not yet been charged, they are holding off on sharing more details about the case. Jones said that charges can be expected on April 13 or 14.

Email from the principal

Oberst sent the following email to FWHS staff and parents:

“Dear Federal Way High School Families,

As you know, safety is a top priority at our school. School staff and security personnel work in partnership with local law enforcement to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff. We are reaching out this evening because there is misinformation circulating in the community and online, and we wanted to provide you with accurate information.

On Saturday afternoon, April 11, we were contacted by the Federal Way Police Department regarding a possible threat that was reported directly to police. FWPD reported that they were investigating the threat and would contact us once they learned more.

Today, Sunday, April 12, we were contacted by the Federal Way Police Department, whereupon they shared that after investigating they arrested an individual student and have taken that individual into police custody.

While the police investigation is currently ongoing, we will also conduct our own investigation. Even though the police have taken the individual into custody, out of an abundance of caution, students and staff will notice an increased presence of police, and safety and security staff on and around campus tomorrow.

I want to applaud those who reported this potential threat information and express my sincere thanks. They did exactly as they should so that the police could take action.

Parents and guardians, we appreciate your partnership in reinforcing high expectations for appropriate student behavior and keeping our campus safe. Safety is a shared responsibility. We will continue to implement the strong system we have in place to address misbehaviors and administer discipline.

Remember that if you or your child hear or see anything at any time that makes you concerned for a student or staff member’s safety, you can call or text the Safe Schools Tip-Line at 253-945-SAFE (7233) anytime of the day or night or call us here at the school at 253-945-5400.”