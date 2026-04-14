Man charged in Kent fatal stabbing along West Meeker Street

Jealously over a woman both men knew allegedly led a 40-year-old man to fatally stab a 31-year-old man along West Meeker Street.

King County prosecutors charged Antonio C. Solomon, of Kent, with first-degree murder in the April 7 death of Joseph Christopher Moore, also of Kent, according to charging papers filed April 13 in King County Superior Court. Solomon is scheduled to be arraigned April 16 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. He remains in custody at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle with bail set at $5 million, according to April 14 jail records.

Moore died from a deep cut to his right shoulder/clavicle that severed an artery, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Video surveillance captures a brutal and violent attack,” Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jacqueline Lawrence wrote in charging documents. “While the victim had his head down looking at his phone, the defendant violently stabbed him four times with extreme force, leaving the victim to die as he fled.”

Lawrence referred to the murder as “unprovoked, incredibly violent and planned” by Solomon. Solomon has convictions in Texas for engaging in organized criminal activity (2004) and unlawful carrying weapon (2007).

A woman who knew both men reportedly told Kent Police that Solomon was her boyfriend. She said she knew Moore from her job as a convenience store clerk along West Meeker Street because he was a regular customer and visited with her at the store.

Officers responded at about 11:54 p.m. April 7 to the 1700 block of West Meeker Street after a caller reported they had found a man lying on the sidewalk who they believed had been stabbed, according to an April 8 Kent Police news release. Moore died at the scene.

Kent Police used video surveillance from nearby businesses and interviews that helped determined what reportedly occurred the night of April 7, according to probable cause documents.

Moore reportedly shot pool at the Meeker Street Bar and Grill until walking out of the bar and into the Circle K next door at about 11:32 p.m., according to court documents. Moore appears to be greeted by a store clerk and stopped to talk to her while she was behind the register.

Approximately 30 seconds after Moore enters the Circle K, 1809 W. Meeker St., Solomon reportedly enters the store, gets a pack of gummy bears from the shelf and walks up to the register while Moore is leaning on the counter talking to Tucker. Moore then backs away so Solomon can purchase the item. Solomon appears to pay with an EBT card and then walks out of the store.

Moore proceeds talking to Tucker. Solomon then allegedly enters the store several more times to give the clerk what appears to be a set of keys and a cellphone, according to court documents. Solomon then exited the store again and a few minutes later Moore exited.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Moore walks out of the Circle K lot and crosses Meeker Street where he continues walking eastbound in the direction of his apartment along 64th Avenue South.

Surveillance footage from the Clarion Hotel located east of Circle K and the Meeker Street Bar and Grill shows Moore walking southbound on the sidewalk from the direction of the Circle K where Solomon, reportedly dressed in all black clothing, appears to be waiting.

Solomon appears to confront Moore, who sidesteps him and continues walking east along the sidewalk, according to court documents. Solomon circles around Moore, cutting him off. Moore then steps back away and begins lifting his phone to his ear. Solomon then allegedly lunges for Moore, reaching his left hand around Moore’s shoulder/neck as he delivers four arcing thrusts to Moore’s chest and abdomen.

Solomon then reportedly fled the scene on foot. Video surveillance from nearby businesses reportedly shows him throwing a knife in a dumpster at the Red Carpet Apartments. Detectives later recovered a knife from the dumpster.

On April 9, a Hometown Suites employee contacted a detective to advise someone involved in a recent murder may be residing in a room on the premises. A detective went to Hometown Suites, 25104 Pacific Highway S., reviewed camera footage and determined Solomon was staying in a room with his girlfriend.

At about 3:30 p.m. April 9, officers arrested Solomon after he was seen walking out of a room. He reportedly had a cut on his right forefinger.

Solomon’s girlfriend told detectives that he had moved to Kent from Texas in mid-February. She said they communicated through FaceTime video when apart and about a month ago Solomon saw Moore in the background of a call at the Circle K store. He reportedly accused Moore of trying to hit on his girlfriend and threatened him if he ever came into the store again, according to court documents.

Detectives interviewed Solomon after his arrest. He reportedly admitted to being at the Circle K store on April 7 and that he knew Moore from his interactions with his girlfriend. He said he saw Moore inside the store that night and that he waited outside to fight him.

Solomon also allegedly admitted to stabbing Moore but said he saw Moore grabbing for his waist band and suggested he had a gun. He later said he was not afraid and that he wanted to fight Moore.