Kent Police offer Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 25

Anyone with unused or expired medications can bring them to Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25 outside of the Kent Police Department, 220 Fourth Ave. S.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the police department off of Fourth Avenue South. Simply drive up and drop it off. Kent Police are partnering with the U.S. DEA to run the program.

What’s accepted:

• Controlled, non-controlled and over the counter substances

• May bring medicine in original container or remove from its container and dispose directly into disposal box at site – if original container is submitted, remove any identifying information by removing label or use permanent marker

• All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers

• Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container

• DEA will collect vape pens or other e‐cigarette devices from individual consumers only after the batteries are removed from the devices. It is important to stress that the DEA is not responsible for removing the batteries from the devices.

• If the battery cannot be removed, individual consumers can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the vape pen or e‐cigarette devices for proper disposal.

• Individual consumers may also contact their local Hazardous Materials Management Facility to determine if they accept these devices, and for additional guidance regarding proper disposal.

What’s not accepted:

• Intravenous solutions, injectables, syringes, or medical waste

• Any substances that are illicit pursuant to either state or federal law, such as marijuana or methamphetamines