Southbound I-405 closes this weekend near Renton

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. Photo provided by the Washington Department of Transportation

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All lanes of southbound I-405 will be closed this weekend near Renton.

The interstate will be closed from Sunset Boulevard North to SR 167 from 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 27. Signed detours will be in place.

The following ramps will also be closed during this time:

• The SR 169/SR 900 on-ramp to southbound I-405

• The southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 515/Talbot Road South

• The southbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 167

• The southbound I-405 HOV ramp to SR 167

• The southbound I-405 off-ramp to southbound SR 167/Auburn/Rainier Avenue South

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.