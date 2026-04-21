Kent woman, 23, injured in Highway 167 crash near South 208th Street

A 23-year-old Kent woman is in satisfactory condition after her vehicle, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with another vehicle along Highway 167 in Kent, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred at about 11:17 p.m. Sunday, April 19 along southbound State Route 167 at South 208th Street, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The woman was driving a 2020 BMW 3 series sedan in lane two of three when it collided with the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old Mill Creek woman, according to the State Patrol. The Camry left the roadway and came to rest down the right side embankment about 30 feet into the trees. The woman was not injured.

The Kent woman’s BMW left the roadway and came to rest about 100 feet south of the other vehicle and about 20 feet down the right side embankment where it struck a tree, according to the State Patrol. Drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the report.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and wore their seatbelts. Both vehicles were totaled. The roadway was blocked for 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The Kent woman was in satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to an April 21 email from a hospital spokesperson.