Woman hit by vehicle in Auburn dies from injuries

The intersection of South 277th Street and 86th Avenue South in Auburn. Photo by Joshua Solorzano/Auburn Reporter

A woman died in Auburn after she was walking in the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jameila Rose Walker, 39, died on Saturday, April 18 as a result of an accident in the roadway at South 277th Street and 86th Avenue South in Auburn. Walker’s cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

According to Auburn Police Department spokesperson Kolby Crossley, officers responded to a report that just before 10 p.m., a westbound vehicle struck a female — identified as Walker — who was in the roadway. Crossley said that Walker was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but she was later pronounced dead from injuries.

Crossley said that the driver remained on scene and was cooperative. He added that speed and alcohol were not a factor, and the driver will probably not face any charges.