Man shot, injured in Kent during home invasion

A Kent resident shot and injured a man during a reported home invasion robbery attempt just before 3 a.m. Monday, April 27 at 3904 Hampton Way. The home is east of Military Road South and north of South 268th Street, near Evergreen Middle School.

Officers were dispatched to a possible home invasion, according to a April 27 email from Kent Police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

“The residents of the home reported that several armed suspects entered the residence,” Kasner said. “The resident retrieved his gun from a safe near his bed and shot at the intruders hitting one male several times.”

The man is in critical condition, according to a Monday afternoon email from a spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Officers entered the residence, cleared the house and began lifesaving measures on the man who was shot. Puget Sound Fire and medics took over lifesaving efforts and transported the man to Harborview.

The others reportedly involved in the home invasion fled prior to police arriving, Kasner said. A K-9 track was conducted but nobody was found.

The resident of the home who shot the man is a 24-year-old man, Kasner said. He and his family are cooperating with detectives.

Police are trying to determine the identification of the man who was shot. Kasner said a Kent officer is at the hospital.

The home is near Evergreen Middle School, which is in Kent but part of Federal Way Public Schools. The school was renamed in 2021 after previously being known as Totem Middle School.