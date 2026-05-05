DAWN hosts annual May It Forward gala

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Raffle drawings were part of the fun at DAWN’s annual May It Forward fundraising gala May 2 at Renton Technical College. Photo by Crain Photography

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Domestic Abuse Women’s Network, better known as DAWN, held its annual May It Forward fundraising gala May 2 at Renton Technical College.

The event featured raffle drawings, live auction items, program booths, a dessert auction and tasty appetizers. Music was provided by The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra. A client of DAWN, who is a domestic violence survivor, shared her story of how the organization helped turn her life around.

DAWN’s shelter opened 1993, and last year served 141 survivors – a 40 percent increase over 2024. The average stay is 60 days, when residents can access on-site advocates, support groups and mental health services. In 2025, the organization fielded more than 4,300 calls.

Among the projects that DAWN is raising money for include installing new kitchenettes in each of the organization’s shelter rooms. Another project is a proposed Wellness Center in DAWN’s Advocacy Center Building where youth and adults can exercise.

Learn more at dawnrising.org and follow them on Facebook. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact DAWN’s advocacy and support line at 425-656-7867.