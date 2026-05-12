Federal Way puts massage business ordinance on hold

Peifang (Penny) Shen is a licensed massage therapist in Federal Way who has operated a legitimate business in the city for over two decades. She is one of several massage therapists who expressed how a recently proposed ordinance would impact them negatively.

Following public comment expressing concerns about a proposed massage business ordinance in Federal Way, the Federal Way City Council decided to hold off on passing an ordinance that sets regulations for how massage businesses must operate.

On May 5, during a second reading of the proposed ordinance, the council unanimously voted to hold a further discussion rather than vote on the ordinance. This followed comments from community members who voiced concerns about how the ordinance is currently written.

Specifically, commenters expressed concerns that the ordinance does not allow cash transactions, requires businesses not to lock the front door during hours of operation, and prohibits massage businesses from being open between 10 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.

One commenter was Jen Chan, a Federal Way resident and licensed massage therapist. She said she is worried about the potential harm posed by the massage business ordinance in its current wording.

“Some clients, especially my geriatric clients, prefer to rely on cash. Removing this option creates unnecessary barriers and disproportionately affects my small business,” Chan said. “As of right now, because of a car accident, 70% of my clients are geriatric clients. This will result in age discrimination.”

Another commenter was Robbin Blake, government relations program director for the Washington State Massage Therapy Association. Blake said the massage therapy profession faces a significant challenge because some owners operate illegal prostitution businesses disguised as massage therapy businesses.

Blake said that in attempting to regulate the illegal prostitution operations that front as massage businesses, legitimate massage businesses are also regulated. Blake said that when reviewing Federal Way’s proposed massage business ordinance, the Washington State Massage Therapy Association identified areas where the ordinance could be strengthened as well as provisions that could create unsafe conditions.

For example, Blake said the ordinance refers to the owner, director, manager or other person in charge who is responsible for ensuring that massage therapists are properly licensed, but it does not define who those individuals are or how they’re identified.

“In other municipal codes that we’ve worked with, there are up to 14 distinct methods of identification, which you would be missing,” Blake said.

Blake said that the Washington State Massage Therapy Association is willing to assist in the process of making an effective ordinance that helps to keep out illicit businesses with the least amount of impact on massage therapists.

Current proposed ordinance requirements for massage businesses

• Each massage therapist must have a massage license, the licenses must be displayed, and the owner, director, manager or other person in charge is responsible for ensuring compliance.

• Businesses are not allowed to operate between 10 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.

• Cash transactions are prohibited.

• During hours of operation, the businesses’ front door may not be locked.

• Internal warning systems that notify the business operator of nearby law enforcement are not permitted on the premises.

Council President Susan Honda said she believed the council needed to study the ordinance further to determine how the city can protect those who need protection and support businesses that need support.

“I’d like to thank you all for coming and for the emails we have received,” Honda said. “And I do think that we do need to pull this back, and we need to look at this a little bit closer with the concerns you have and the concerns other massage therapists have stated, because this is your business, and we don’t want to hurt legitimate businesses. But we also at the same time want to protect people who are being trafficked, people who are being hurt, and the only way we can do this, the proper way in my opinion, is to pull this back.”

Following further discussion by city council members, the council unanimously voted to return the massage business ordinance to the Parks, Recreation, Human Services, and Public Safety Committee for further discussion and work. That discussion will take place at the committee meeting in June.

Additionally, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell suggested that the city attorney work with massage therapists and the Washington State Massage Therapy Association regarding the massage business ordinance.