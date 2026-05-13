Kent on tour stop for K-pop girls group Mamamoo

The K-pop group Mamamoo will perform Sunday, Aug. 30 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, Mamamoo

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Mamamoo, a K-pop girl group from Seoul, South Korea, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

The four-member group announced its comeback tour will open June 19-21 in Seoul before heading to Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Manila, New York, Chicago and other U.S. stops, including Kent.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at accessoshowarecenter.com. Ticket prices are $554, $504, $454, $404, $354, $299, $240, $211, $152, $122, $99 and $75.

“As members who have each reached the peak as solo artists reunite after approximately four years, this tour is expected to be a performance that concentrates the group’s musical prowess,” according to a report by The Chosun Daily at chosun.com.