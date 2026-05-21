Auburn-Federal Way area man charged for Seattle murder

A 20-year-old man from the Auburn-Federal Way area was charged with first-degree murder for an incident in Seattle after hours at a beer garden, where he is accused of shooting a man from behind.

On May 14, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lucas Logan, 20, of unincorporated King County at an Auburn address near Steel Lake, with first-degree murder. This charge stems from a May 9 incident at The Growler Guys, 8500 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, where Logan allegedly fatally shot 25-year-old Quusaa Margarsa.

Surveillance video from The Growler Guys allegedly depicted Logan, a female, and Margarsa drinking, and Logan was possibly snorting cocaine, before the two appeared to have a disagreement, and Logan then shot Margarsa from behind.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Logan is currently held at the King County Jail on $2 million bail, and his arraignment, at which a plea is entered, was scheduled for May 19. No charges have been referred for the female involved in the incident, according to the prosecutor’s office.

There are two fundraisers for Margarsa’s family, both verified by GoFundMe as going to his family, that are asking for community support. According to GoFundMe, donations will assist Margarsa’s family with funeral and memorial expenses and provide much-needed support to his loved ones as they navigate this tragedy. As of press time, over $130,000 has been raised for Margarsa’s family.

Details of the case

According to probable cause documents, at approximately 8:56 a.m. May 9, officers were dispatched to The Growler Guys beer garden when there was a report that an employee was found on the floor in a pool of blood and shell casings were near his body. That employee was later identified as Margarsa.

An officer on scene noted that there was a set of keys near Margarsa’s right hand, and the door in front of it had damage consistent with being struck by a bullet.

Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who said that Margarsa had worked at the establishment for about a year, but he had known Margarsa for about eight years, as Margarsa was friends with his son. The owner said that Margarsa had closed the business the previous night and that he had the keys to the establishment.

Officers spoke with another friend of Margarsa’s who said he saw Margarsa at a hookah lounge the previous night with a female with dark hair who was wearing a tank top and leggings. He was also with a male.

Documents state that officers retrieved surveillance video from the business, and in it, Margarsa is with a female who had dark hair and a male. The three are captured on video hanging out at the bar, appearing to drink, vape, and Logan appeared to be snorting cocaine, and Margarsa was likely using drugs as well, documents state. Additionally, Margarsa and Logan appear to be wiping their noses, and a white powdered substance was found in Margarsa’s pocket.

According to documents, about an hour later, Margarsa and the male appeared to be having a disagreement. Margarsa proceeded to turn away from the male and attempted to unlock a door before the male pulled a handgun out of his bag and shot Margarsa multiple times. Margarsa then fell to the ground before the male, and the female fled the scene in a vehicle.

Documents state that on May 11, Seattle police were alerted that a female wanted to turn herself in. The female said that on May 9, she picked up Logan in Federal Way before they went to a party in Seattle, and eventually ended up at a hookah lounge where they met Margarsa.

The female told officers that Margarsa invited them to The Growler Guys to continue hanging out and drinking. The female said that after some time, she wanted to leave and went to look for Logan. She said that Margarsa wanted her to stay and Logan to leave, but she did not plan to remain at the location without Logan.

According to documents, the female said that she had her back to Margarsa and Logan, and she heard gunshots, prompting her to run away because she thought she was being shot at. The female said that she and Logan then drove around aimlessly, were pulled over by police in Bothell at one point, but she eventually made her way home to sleep.

The female said that when she woke up, Logan’s father had messaged her and told her that she needed to get an attorney. She said that she did not know Logan had a gun or that he was going to shoot Margarsa.

Officers were then contacted by Logan’s attorney, who said that Logan wished to turn himself in and that the gun and clothes from the shooting were at Logan’s home, and he would turn them over to police.

Officers retrieved Logan’s clothes, which he was wearing during the alleged murder, the firearm, and his cellphone, which had been smashed. Documents state that there was blood on Logan’s pants and firearm, and preliminary testing showed that the gun was used to shoot Margarsa.

Further, there were three glasses at the scene, and they had fingerprints on them that matched Margarsa, Logan and the female at the incident.

Documents state that Logan matches the person who fatally shot Margarsa, and there is probable cause that he committed murder.