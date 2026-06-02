Former Kent City Councilmember Les Thomas, 80, dies

Les Thomas poses with the Kent City Council in December 2023 prior to his final meeting, ending his 20 years on the council. STEVE HUNTER, Kent Reporter

Les and Pauline Thomas with their children, from left to right, Joy, Lee, Jon and Jil. COURTESY PHOTO, Thomas family

Les Thomas, 80, who served 20 years on the Kent City Council, has died.

“During his time on council, Les was known for his kindness, humility and leadership,” Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said in her weekly email update. “He cared deeply about people and approached public service with sincerity.”

Thomas died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 25, according to a Facebook post by his daughter Joy Elizabeth Thomas.

“Our hearts are with Pauline, their children and grandchildren, and everyone whose lives were touched by Les over the years,” Ralph said. “Les loved Kent and spent decades serving the people of this community. Kent is stronger because of his service, and he will be deeply missed.”

A Celebration of Life for Thomas will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Mountain Vineyard Christian Fellowship church, 19001 SE 272nd St., in Covington.

Thomas, one of the longest serving council members since Kent became a city in 1890, finished his fifth four-year term in December 2023. Voters first elected Thomas in 2003. He grew up in Kent, raised a family here, held other political offices and ran a small business.

Born in Illinois, Thomas moved top Kent around age 6 with his family in 1951. He graduated from Kent-Meridian High School, which he wouldn’t hesitate to point out during council meetings if the topic of schools or school sports came up. He attended the University of Washington, served in the U.S. Army and earned a masters in business administration at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.

While working on the bean line at Libby’s Cannery in Kent, where the Maleng Regional Justice Center now stands at 401 Fourth Ave. N., Thomas met his wife, Pauline, in the summer of 1967. They married in 1968. They owned Blessing’s Jewelers in downtown Kent before selling the store in 1992. They raised four children Joy, Jil, Lee and Jon.

Thomas served in the Washington House of Representatives in Olympia from 1994 to 1999 and was on the King County Council from 2001 to 2002.

“Les dedicated much of his life to serving the Kent community and leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond any single title or position,” Ralph said. “A proud Kent-Meridian High School graduate, Army veteran, business owner, pastor, mentor, and elected leader, Les spent decades investing in the people and future of Kent.”

Ralph said that Thomas was a lifetime member of Kiwanis, serving multiple times as president, and helped start both Grace Fellowship of Kent and Mountainview Vineyard churches, where he and Pauline remained active members.

When the council honored Thomas at his final meeting in December 2023, Thomas surprised everyone after he asked Mayor Ralph for personal privilege at the start of the meeting. Thomas used the time to walk down the row of fellow members and the mayor to personally thank each one of them for working with him and how much that meant to him.

“One thing about Les, we never know what he’s going to do,” then-Council President Bill Boyce said about the moment.

Family tributes

Joy Thomas, the oldest child of Les and Pauline, posted a tribute to her father on Facebook.

“They say a woman looks for the qualities of her father when choosing relationships with men,” Joy Thomas wrote. “For a long time, I wondered why relationships always seemed so difficult for me, but I will never apologize for the reason why. I was raised by one of the most incredible men I have ever known, and the truth is, there has simply never been any comparison.

“My dad is my hero. He’s the one who gave me my beautiful name, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning,” from the book of Psalm 30:5.

“He was proud of everything I accomplished and even proud of the things I tried and failed at. When my dad was with me, I always felt safe and protected. Although, to be fair, I probably should have been a little more cautious sometimes.

“You will always be my daddy, and I will always be your proud oldest child. No one else gets to share the memories that belong only to you and me, Dad. Those moments will live in my heart forever. I love you always.”

Lee Thomas also posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.

“A father and his child,” Lee Thomas wrote. “No matter if you’re 7 or 47. You’re little, he’s big. He’s invincible and you’re vulnerable. He knows how things work and you’re waiting to learn it all from him.

“Eventually, though, he gets older. He doesn’t want to leave, but he has to go. You’ll take so much from him, but leave some too. Nonetheless, you owe him for who you are and the life you’ve built.

“I’m grateful for you, dad. I know you wouldn’t want to miss a thing, but you’ll be there in the mist, in the sunrise and sunset, and in the glint of all your grandchildren’s eyes.”

Daughter Jil Tomajko posted the following message:

“I’ve spent my whole life knowing how much my dad loved us. It never mattered how old I was. He was always there. Through every stage of life, every challenge, every celebration, I knew he was in my corner.

“I don’t think you ever really stop needing your dad. I’ll miss his silly jokes, his laugh, his advice, and his stories. I’ll miss him for the rest of my life.”