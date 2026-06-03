Kent Police investigating suspicious death of female

Kent Police are investigating a suspicious death of a female found in the 400 block of Alder Lane, just off of Central Avenue South in the far south end of town.

Multiple officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 to a 911 call of shots fired, according to a Kent Police news release.

Officers located an unconscious female with visible injuries to her face and head, according to police. The officers performed lifesaving medical aid and were later assisted by medics, but the female did not survive. Police did not release an age for the female.

It was not initially confirmed as to whether the female was hit by gunfire or died from another cause, according to police. Detectives responded to take over the investigation.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identity of the female.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent PD Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If information is time sensitive, call 911.