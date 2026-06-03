Teen, 16, dies in shooting at Federal Way apartments

A 16-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds in the late evening of June 1 at the Avana Star Lake Apartments in Federal Way.

Federal Way police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:38 p.m. after witnesses reported the sounds of gunfire at the apartment complex in the 2400 block of S. Star Lake Road, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

The boy was found in the parking lot, and although officers and medics provided emergency medical aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the shooter was a 28-year-old man, and that he and the 16-year-old were known to each other.

While detectives have identified the shooter, they will not yet be releasing his name, and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, according to FWPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Way Police Department’s non‑emergency line at 253‑835‑2121.

Community response

Local community nonprofit Progress Pushers has activated their community violence response and is available for those that need support or resources.

Outreach Lead Jeremy Winzer shared that outreach members have already visited the apartment complex to “try and do some restorative work and find healing opportunities,” and checked in to see if any families in the area need anything that they can help with.

Progress Pushers is also planning to follow up next week and organize a pop-up engagement event to “uplift and activate that community.”

The organization will also add the apartment complex to their list of hot spot locations as they work to increase public safety and reduce community violence.

Progress Pushers focuses the majority of their community work on empowering youth leaders through civic engagement, personal development, leadership and employment opportunities and safe spaces for teens but part of their work is to respond to incidents of community violence involving youth.

As part of their violence prevention work and in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Progress Pushers is also hosting a handgun lockbox giveaway from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at their office, located at 32020 1st Ave. S., #209, Federal Way.