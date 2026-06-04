Auburn PD fires officer accused of immoral communication with minor

The Auburn Police Department has fired an officer who had been arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for alleged felony immoral communication with a minor.

APD posted about the officer’s termination on May 28 on social media: “The employment of an Auburn Police Department officer who was arrested for felony immoral communication with a minor has been terminated. The decision was based on off-duty conduct that was investigated through the department’s internal investigation process.”

At approximately 6:30 a.m. May 15, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a commissioned Auburn Police Department officer for felony immoral communication with a minor. The bust was part of an online child sex abuse operation, according to reports.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto, the officer was taken into custody without incident and was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Upon being notified of the investigation, Auburn Police Department Chief Mark Caillier worked with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate the officer’s arrest at the police station to ensure the safety of all involved, Cappetto said.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department. Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children,” Caillier said. “This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed.”

According to Pierce County Superior Court records, no charges have been filed against the officer. The Reporter is not naming the officer unless charges are filed.

According to Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber, the officer posted a $100,000 bail and was released on May 17.