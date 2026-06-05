Digital job fair for new Renton WinCo closes June 19
Published 10:55 am Friday, June 5, 2026
With a flexible timeline that puts the highly-anticipated opening day of the Renton WinCo in late summer-early fall, the employee-owned grocery store chain has announced a digital hiring job fair where the application portal will close on Friday, June 19.
The hiring process does not allow for walk-in applications. Applicants can instead apply on the WinCo Foods career site, says WinCo Communications Director Noah Fleisher.
WinCo announced plans earlier this year to open a store at 800 Garden Ave. N., a former Fry’s Electronics.
Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule for an interview. Job applications are currently open for the following positions:
• Bookkeeping clerk
• Daytime stocker
• Produce clerk
• Pricing clerk
• Meat clerk
• Janitorial clerk
• Lead clerk
• Grocery floor clerk
• Fresh foods clerk
• Overnight stocker
• Dated item clerk
• Cashier
• Cart clerk
• Bulk foods clerk
• Bakery clerk
For the link to the job positions, visit careers-winco.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=-12831-Renton.
Social media posts reporting that the store’s official opening day are false, says a representative from WinCo. According to Fleisher, the actual date will not be announced until two weeks prior to the official opening day.