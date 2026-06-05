Digital job fair for new Renton WinCo closes June 19

Full-time and part-time jobs at the new Renton WinCo are open to online applications until Friday, June 19. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Swipe or click to see more

The new WinCo in Renton is scheduled to open in the late summer or early fall. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Swipe or click to see more

With a flexible timeline that puts the highly-anticipated opening day of the Renton WinCo in late summer-early fall, the employee-owned grocery store chain has announced a digital hiring job fair where the application portal will close on Friday, June 19.

The hiring process does not allow for walk-in applications. Applicants can instead apply on the WinCo Foods career site, says WinCo Communications Director Noah Fleisher.

WinCo announced plans earlier this year to open a store at 800 Garden Ave. N., a former Fry’s Electronics.

Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule for an interview. Job applications are currently open for the following positions:

• Bookkeeping clerk

• Daytime stocker

• Produce clerk

• Pricing clerk

• Meat clerk

• Janitorial clerk

• Lead clerk

• Grocery floor clerk

• Fresh foods clerk

• Overnight stocker

• Dated item clerk

• Cashier

• Cart clerk

• Bulk foods clerk

• Bakery clerk

For the link to the job positions, visit careers-winco.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=-12831-Renton.

Social media posts reporting that the store’s official opening day are false, says a representative from WinCo. According to Fleisher, the actual date will not be announced until two weeks prior to the official opening day.