Ina Staats | Obit

Published June 5, 2026

Ina (Johnson) Staats

November 26, 1930- May 21, 2026

Ina Johnson was born November 26th, 1932 in Kent, Washington to Ole and Jennie Johnson. She passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2026 at her home in Kent.

A lifelong Kent resident Ina graduated from Kent-Meridian High School in 1951. She married Doug Staats on May 29th, 1954 and they settled on the East Hill of Kent where they raised three daughters. When grandchildren came along Ina affectionately became known to everyone as “Mina”. After Doug’s passing in 2023 Ina moved from the family home to Farrington Court in Kent. In her 93 years Ina lived within a 1.5-mile radius of where she was born.

Ina worked at the National Bank of Washington in downtown Kent and after her first daughter was born, she became a homemaker. Throughout her life she enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, knitting and other types of handiwork. She also enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing with family and friends. In her later years Ina took up cross-country skiing and enthusiastically participated in numerous outings with the Kent Senior Center. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and was a member of Sons of Norway Vesterdalen Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her husband Doug, parents, Ole and Jennie Johnson, sisters Ellen Nyseth, Edith O’Connell, Bea Moran and brother Orville Johnson.

Ina is survived by daughters Janet (Mike) Hominda, Diane (Michael) Forrester and Karen (Bart) Turchin. Four grandchildren Justin (Betty) Buetow, Jennie (Kyle) Herrmann, Hallie Hominda (Mark Mevorah) and Kellen (Jenny) Sturdivan and four great grandchildren, Hudson Buetow, Anders Buetow, Hazel Herrmann and Hank Herrmann.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6th from 3:00-5:00pm at the Kent Senior Center.