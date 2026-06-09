Kentwood unified track and field reach new heights

The Kentwood unified track and field team was historic during the WIAA State Track and Field championships at Mount Tahoma High School from May 28-30.

For the second time in three seasons, Kentwood was crowned Unified State Champions. This year Kentwood scored 41 points at the state track meet, 14 points more than the second place team (Deer Park).

Kentwood’s unified team set four new school records and a new state record.

The state record came in the 800 sprint medley relay, where the combination of Lindsey Fay-Ramos, Cindy Hernandez-Hernandez, Quincy Webber and Anthony Mercado with a time of 1:49:58.

On his own, Alex Borsheim set two new school records in the 200 meter dash and 400 meter race, where he took fifth and sixth, respectively. Borsheim also placed fourth in the Ambulatory Shot Put and 5th in the Ambulatory 100 meter dash.

The 4×100 relay team also took the top spot on the podium with a new school record of 51.73. That team was made up for Kallel Davis, Erynn Siegele, Lindsey Fay-Ramos and Quincy Webber.

Kallel Davis and David Malten were the other placers for Kentwood as they took third in the 100 meter dash, with a new school record.