Around the Sound Sports Episode 9: Kentlake baseball coach Mike Suguro

A new episode of Around the Sound Sports is now live on YouTube. With the high school sports season coming to a close, we want to take a more in-depth look at the people who make South King County high school athletics stand out.

Click the link to listen to this week’s episode. Remember to subscribe on YouTube and follow us on Instagram @aroundthesoundsportspod, where we post clips from our podcast episodes.

This new take on our podcast series will feature coaches, players and more in a one-on-one style conversation. This week’s episode features Kentlake baseball coach Mike Suguro, who is coming off of his first state championship as head coach and first ever baseball title for Kentlake in school history.

Suguro discusses his time following the state championship and what went into such a magical run. Suguro talks about his players who made the moment and the incredible comeback against Eastside Catholic.